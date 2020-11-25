Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on December 2nd (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EUCRU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp..

