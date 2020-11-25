Dada Nexus Limited’s (NASDAQ:DADA) Lock-Up Period To End on December 2nd

Dada Nexus’ (NASDAQ:DADA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Dada Nexus had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $320,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Dada Nexus’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of DADA opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

