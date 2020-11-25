Legend Biotech Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 2nd (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Legend Biotech had issued 18,425,000 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $423,775,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $51,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

