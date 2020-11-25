PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

NYSE:AGS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

