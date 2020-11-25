Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 2nd

Mountain Crest Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mountain Crest Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Mountain Crest Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS MCACU opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64. Mountain Crest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Channel Trading