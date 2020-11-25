Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FHTX) Quiet Period Will End on December 2nd

Foghorn Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FHTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Foghorn Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Foghorn Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

In other news, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Decicco acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

