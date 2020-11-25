Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 48 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($163.68).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Paula Bell bought 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07).

On Monday, October 26th, Paula Bell bought 43 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($165.17).

On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell bought 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £135 ($176.38).

LON SPT opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

