J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Buys 14 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock opened at GBX 1,126.27 ($14.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 943.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 968.04. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

About J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

