IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 30 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($197.94).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 31 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($198.86).

IHP opened at GBX 505.70 ($6.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 508.58. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.74.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

