HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Tom Rusin purchased 6 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of GBX 7,428 ($97.05).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,083.30 ($14.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,258.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

About HomeServe plc (HSV.L)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks