ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Insider Peter Francis Purchases 200,000 Shares

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) insider Peter Francis bought 200,000 shares of ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) stock opened at GBX 5.86 ($0.08) on Wednesday. ADM Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)