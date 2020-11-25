Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) Insider Edward Cumming-Bruce Buys 25,000 Shares

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) insider Edward Cumming-Bruce acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

Shares of RCOI stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks