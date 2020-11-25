Nicholas Devlin Buys 3,358 Shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 3,892 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,810.28 ($25,882.26).

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 8,250 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Monday, October 12th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 2,030 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,651 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.56) on Wednesday. Naked Wines plc has a 1 year low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 547.57 ($7.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.81. The company has a market cap of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Naked Wines plc (WINE.L)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

