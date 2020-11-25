Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,351.19).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

About QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

