Insider Buying: Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) insider Susan Sternglass Noble bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,552.13).

LON DGN opened at GBX 489.58 ($6.40) on Wednesday. Asia Dragon Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 302.50 ($3.95) and a one year high of GBX 500.49 ($6.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

