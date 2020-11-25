Peter Page Purchases 20,000 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 125.05 ($1.63) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.61. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

