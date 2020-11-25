Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) Insider Sells £219,000 in Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) (LON:G4M) insider Christopher (Chris) David Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54), for a total value of £219,000 ($286,124.90).

G4M stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million and a PE ratio of 20.22. Gear4music has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 677.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 498.50.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (G4M.L) Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Featured Story: NASDAQ