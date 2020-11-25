Jonathan Howell Acquires 17,000 Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) insider Jonathan Howell purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock opened at GBX 583.40 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 676.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The Sage Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

About The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

