Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Insider Sells £387,249.40 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,198 ($41.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. Derwent London Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,362 ($56.99). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,897.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,845.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.

DLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price target on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,530.23 ($46.12).

Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

