Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Insider Gareth Jenkins Sells 4,437,436 Shares of Stock

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) insider Gareth Jenkins sold 4,437,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £1,952,471.84 ($2,550,916.96).

LON:ACRL opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.12. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.40 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 million and a P/E ratio of -61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?