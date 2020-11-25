Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESRT. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -985.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.69%. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,382,000 after buying an additional 251,978 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 192.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 796,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.