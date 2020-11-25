ValuEngine Lowers HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) to Hold

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. HC2 has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Equities analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HC2 news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

