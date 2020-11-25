Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFY. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

KFY stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 51.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,540,000 after buying an additional 632,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,526,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 400.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.