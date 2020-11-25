ValuEngine Lowers Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Strong Sell

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.