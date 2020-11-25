United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $33,904,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

