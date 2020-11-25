Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

