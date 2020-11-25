CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:UAN opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $976.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.31.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 100,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares in the company, valued at $131,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.