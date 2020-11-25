WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NYSE:WCC opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $144,389.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 516.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $98,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.