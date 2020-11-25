Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.