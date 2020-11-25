Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

WTTR stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $531.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 561.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

