Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $340.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

