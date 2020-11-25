Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

