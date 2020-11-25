CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.96. CSP has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

