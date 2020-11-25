Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHIL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

