Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Dyadic International stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.32. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dyadic International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Read More: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.