First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

