Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOPE. BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.61. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

