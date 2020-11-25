Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.