Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,487 shares of company stock worth $5,672,010. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

