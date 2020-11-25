Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $672.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.