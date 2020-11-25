La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

LJPC opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,048.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 84,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $328,192.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.