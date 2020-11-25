SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

