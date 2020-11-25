RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

RMBL opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.88. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.