NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.82.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $234.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $255.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NICE by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NICE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?