U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

