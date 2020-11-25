Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $884.04 million, a P/E ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 363.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 694,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $7,535,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

