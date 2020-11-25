ValuEngine Lowers Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to Strong Sell

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMD. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.98.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

