Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Organovo has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo during the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Organovo by 57.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 146.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organovo during the second quarter worth $72,000.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

