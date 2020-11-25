Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 457.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

