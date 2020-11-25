Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta stock opened at $229.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

